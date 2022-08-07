Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air takes its first commercial flight today: Live Updates

Akasa Air’s flight, which left Mumbai airport with 180 people onboard, has landed in Ahmedabad.
The airline's 2nd flight will also takeoff from Mumbai with Flight number QP1102 at 12:05 pm today.
Akasa Air is also the third domestic airline to operate the Boeing 737 MAX type in Indian Skies.
Jet Airways, that is to follow Akasa into the skies again, wishes the latter.
Scindia, at the inauguration, said, “One word that describes Rakesh Jhunjhunwala aptly in his life span is “innovation “
“Landmark function in the history of civil aviation of India. This is a new dawn, new awakening for civil aviation sector in India .. sector has been through trying times .. many black swan events that have turned the fate of this sector, ” he added.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s official Twitter account also shared an official video for the Inauguration of Akasa Air flight by the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Akasa Air will also start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube backed Akasa Air received its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) On July 7, 2022.
The Airline first flight left Mumbai International Airport at 10.05 am and is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad International Airport at 11:25 am.
The flight is having Flight number QP1101 and the aircraft used is Boeing 737 MAX 8 with registration VT-YAA. The flight left Mumbai airport with 180 people onboard.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Sunday, will flag off India’s newest airline Akasa Air's first commercial flight that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route starting today.
