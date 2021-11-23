SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia to fly in Boeing 737 MAX plane to re-instil faith in aircraft

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh will fly along with his family members and Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia onboard a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Delhi to Gwalior on Tuesday to instil the faith of travellers on the aircraft that had a ban on it lifted recently. SpiceJet will now restart flying its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that was grounded globally following two fatal crashes.

India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) finally allowed SpiceJet to restart the commercial use of the MAX aircraft. Singh told news agency ANI that regulators from across the world, especially the United States, Europe and India, had scrutinised multiple times and gave the nod for commercial operations.

In order to win the faith of passengers on the aircraft’s safety, Singh, his family and Jyotiraditya Scindia will fly in the 737 MAX aircraft. "On the first flight from Delhi to Gwalior, we will be flying with several of our people and my family members are flying with honourable Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia who will also be flying in 737 Max flight," Ajay Singh told ANI.

Singh said the 737 MAX is the safest aircraft in the world and the software rectification was made more than two and half years ago. He added the aircraft has been scrutinised for two years by the regulators around the world.

Last week, the airline entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein the latter agreed to settle the outstanding claims pertaining to the grounding of its 737 Max aircraft and its return to service. The settlement would ensure the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into SpiceJet's fleet.

SpiceJet is Boeing's biggest customer for the MAX planes in India.

