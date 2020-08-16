SpiceJet to begin flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities from August 17; check details

SpiceJet will start operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Maduari, Jaipur, and Kozhikode, from Monday, August 17 to August 31, 2020. The budget airline took to Twitter on August 14 to announce the resumption of flights.

Budget carrier SpiceJet will be operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities - Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from tomorrow to 31st August 2020. Here is everything you should know about the flights.

The airline also issued the flight schedule, eligibility for passengers, and COVID-19 related guidelines.

Here are the important details:

Flights schedule from India to Dubai

Delhi to Dubai-17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August

Jaipur to Dubai-20,23,27,30 August

Kozhikode to Dubai-18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August

Madurai to Dubai-17,19 August

Mumbai to Dubai-18,20,25,27 August

Flights schedule from Dubai to India

Dubai to Delhi -17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August

Dubai to Jaipur- 20,23,27,30 August

Dubai to Kozhikode - 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August

Dubai to Madurai-17,19 August

Dubai to Mumbai-18,20,25,27 August

Eligibility criteria for passengers flying to India from Dubai

Stranded Indian nationals

UAE Nationals holding a valid visa

All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports

Eligibility criteria for passengers flying to Dubai from India

Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa for UAE only

UAE nationals

Related guidelines for passengers before flying

Passengers flying to Dubai should hold a PCR negative report done 96 hours within departure time from any ICMR approved lab.

All passengers arriving in Dubai must have a valid health insurance.

All passengers will have to fill in Health declaration form available at SpiceJet website prior to departure and arrival to and from Dubai.

Meanwhile, ticket bookings for flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah to 18 destinations in India have already been opened from August 16 to 31. GoAir and IndiGo have already started operating flights to UAE. Vistara is also running direct flights to Dubai under the air bubble agreement until August 30, 2020.