Terminal 1 of Mumbai International Airport to resume operations from Oct 20

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has announced that after six months it is reopening Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations starting October 20, 2021. Terminal 1 will serve around 156 flights daily, while around 396 flights will fly from Terminal 2 of CSMIA.

Following a brief resumption in March 2021, the airport temporarily suspended flight operations at Terminal 1 and consolidated them through Terminal 2.

The resumption of services via Terminal 1 is expected to help in maintaining social distancing measures, upholding passenger safety, and ensuring a seamless transit, reported India Today.

From midnight, October 20, airlines GoFirst, Star Air, Air Asia and TruJet will resume all their domestic operations from CSMIA's Terminal 1. IndiGo will resume select flights from October 31, with most flights operating from Terminal 2 while base flights will operate out of Terminal 1.

All modes of transport to and fro will be made available for the convenience of the passengers, as before. CSMIA's Terminal 1 will host 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths across arrivals and departures where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport.

CSMIA officials said the airport will ensure that measures such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitisation and disinfection, mandatory compliance of wearing face masks and other necessary PPE are implemented at Terminal 1.

Terminal 1 will also promote social distancing through measures such as the re-arrangement of seating, installation of plexi-glass to minimise face-to-face interactions, amongst others, at the terminal. Officials have requested passengers to connect with their respective airlines for any further queries.

