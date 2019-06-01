Unfair move? Air India to deem crew members 'permanently unfit' if they don't fly for 18 months

State-owned carrier Air India has recently announced new fitness rules for its crew members, in what seems to be a largely unfair move. As per the new rules, the airline has made distinctions between Permanently Medically Unfit (PMU) and Temporarily Medically Unfit (TMU) crew members.

According to the guidelines accessed by India Today TV, "If an Air India crew member remains unfit to fly for 18 months, he/she will be deemed to the PMU category". If a crew member has a Body Mass Index (BMI) of above 30 for more than a year, he/she will not be reverted back to flying duties under any circumstances, the report added. BMI is a measure based on the height and weight of a person. It helps to identify any health risks of a person due to excess fat.

As per reports, the new fitness guidelines were released on May 24 after being signed by the Medical Executive Director of Air India. It may be noted that the Temporarily Medically Unfit (TMU) category allows leave for maximum one week in 'acute conditions' and three weeks in cases of 'long chronic illness' at a time. Back in 2014, Air India had grounded around 100 of its crew members after it came up with a fresh set of Body Mass Index (BMI) rules for its employees.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Ajay Singh says SpiceJet exploring options to takeover Jet Airways' widebody planes

Also read: Rafale replica erected outside IAF chief B S Dhanoa's residence