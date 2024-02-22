United Airlines to become first US carrier to resume Israel flights since Gaza war

United Airlines UAL.O said on Wednesday it plans to resume direct U.S. flights to Israel early next month, becoming the first American carrier to resume direct service since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel.

United, American Airlines AAL.O and Delta Air Lines DAL.N all suspended U.S. service to Israel in October following the attack.

Chicago-based United said it will resume flights from Newark to Tel Aviv next month but does not plan to restart flights from other U.S. cities until at least this fall.

Restarting U.S. carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel, after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israel bombardment of Gaza.

United said its goal is to resume daily nonstop service to Tel Aviv starting March 6 from Newark on a Boeing 787-10.

On March 2 and March 4, the airline will operate flights from Newark to Tel Aviv with a stop in Munich, Germany, "to ensure all service providers are ready to support non-stop service to and from Newark," the airline said.

United said it "conducted a detailed safety analysis in making this decision, including close work with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel."

The airline said it "will continue to monitor the situation in Tel Aviv and adjust the schedule as warranted, including changes to the resumed service from New York/Newark announced today."

Before Oct. 7, United had four direct flights daily to Tel Aviv from Newark, San Francisco, Washington and Chicago. The airline said the flights where service has not yet resumed "will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall."

Lufthansa LHAG.DE, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean AGNr.AT and Air France AIRF.PAare among other airlines that have restarted flights to Tel Aviv.