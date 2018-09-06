Vistara, British Airways announce new codeshare agreement

Vistara and British Airways today announced a new agreement that will allow seamless travel on the networks of both the airlines. So Vistara customers travelling on the codeshare flights will now be able to check their bags straight through to the final destination in Europe, while British Airways passengers will be able to enjoy the same on destinations serviced by Vistara.

"As part of the new agreement customers can book seats on Vistara flights to destinations across India from Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Seats are available to buy on ba.com from today, for travel from September 27, 2018," said a release from British Airways.

According to The Economic Times, the codeshare agreement means that British Airways customers will now be able to visit 13 new destinations across the region, opening up cities such as Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Goa, Kolkata, Kochi, and Pune that have previously been more difficult to access from the UK. "Both airlines use the same terminals at Delhi and Mumbai airports, making it even easier for customers to connect on to domestic services," Vistara said in a statement.

British Airways operates two direct flights a day from Heathrow to Mumbai, a double daily service to Delhi and a daily flight to Chennai. The airline also flies direct to Hyderabad and Bengaluru from Terminal 5 and is rolling out a GBP 4.5 billion, five-year customer investment plan that includes the installation of the best quality Wi-Fi and the delivery of 72 new aircraft.

"This partnership reaffirms our commitment to taking India's finest airline brand beyond Indian borders, and it gives us the opportunity of welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the 'new feeling of flying' in India with Vistara. We share a lot in common with British Airways, key among which is our focus on delighting customers. We are confident that our respective customers will truly enjoy the reciprocal benefits of this collaboration," said Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara.

Moreover, British Airways Executive Club members can now also collect Avios - the Club currency, which can be spent on flights and cabin upgrades - and earn tier points when booking on 'BA' coded Vistara flights.

Edited by Sushmita Choudhury Agarwal