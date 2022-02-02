Bank Holidays in February 2022: Check list here for more

Bank holidays in February 2022: Know the dates when banks will not be operational and plan your banking activity beforehand.

The bank holiday list for the month of February has been released by the Reserve Bank of India. In total banks will be shut for 12 days in February, including the weekends (second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays).

Bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches due to the holidays but online banking services will continue to operate.

The month of February this year will have holidays on the occasion of many festivals, in certain states and region.

Check the full list of holidays before planning your bank work:

List of Holidays