Bank strike: Employees in smaller towns, cities take to streets

Banking services comprising cheque clearance, deposits, withdrawals at branches, and loan approvals, etc., were affected on Monday, March 15 as bank employees went on a nationwide strike against the proposed privatisation of two public sector banks and "retrograde banking reforms."
Around 1 million (10 lakh) bankers are protesting under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, which gave a strike call for March 15 and 16. As banks were closed on Saturday (March 13) and Sunday (March 14) as well, regular banking services will now be affected over a four-day period. Meanwhile, branches of private-sector lenders such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are open, as they are not part of the strike.
Also Read: Bank strike today: ATM services, cheque clearance, other services to be hit
The ongoing strike is said to be largely effective in smaller towns and cities, where employees even took to the streets, marching in processions.
State-run lenders, including the Central Bank of India and State Bank of India among others, have already informed their customers to use their digital channels such as the internet, mobile banking, and ATM services for making transactions during the two-day strike.
Also Read: Bank strike: What are main demands of protesting unions?
How bank employees are protesting across India:
Maharashtra: Banking services in the state were affected on Monday as around 40,000 bank employees and officers went on a two-day strike to protest against the government's decision to privatise two more state-run banks. UFBU's Maharashtra Convenor Devidas Tuljapurkar said in a statement that about 40,000 bank employees and officers working in about 10,000 bank branches across the state have joined the nationwide strike.
Visuals from Mumbai
Maharashtra: The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), has called a two-day nationwide strike today and tomorrow, against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/lmLGJaXNfvANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
Delhi: Employees of a bank in Connaught Place raised slogans in support of the two-day nationwide strike of bank employees.
Visuals from Delhi
Delhi: Employees of a bank in Connaught Place raise slogans in support of the 2-day nationwide strike of bank employeesANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today & tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks & 'retrograde banking reforms' pic.twitter.com/yragP4aEu1
Tripura: Employees of a bank in Agartala participate in a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of the Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.
Visuals from Tripura
Tripura: Employees of a bank in Agartala participate in a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today & tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JnFO7h4ku7
West Bengal
Visuals from Siliguri as banks remain closed.
West Bengal: United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today and tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'. Visuals from Siliguri as banks remain closed. pic.twitter.com/X6ORU6luaYANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
Bihar
Bank employees in Patna raised slogans in support of their two-day nationwide strike.
Visuals from Bihar
Bihar: Bank employees in Patna raised slogans in support of there two-day nationwide strike.ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
United Forum of Bank Union has called a two-day nationwide strike today & tomorrow, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks & 'retrograde banking reforms' pic.twitter.com/u5QZ90jRNr
Netizens also posted photos and videos of bank employees protesting in cities such Lucknow, Hathras, Hamirpur, and Balrampur district, in Uttar Pradesh as well as Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Bokaro in Jharkhand, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, etc.
See visuals and videos here:
#BankStrike Protest at canara bank co lucknow pic.twitter.com/x5BiBPIAf8Kumar (@rajeshroxu) March 15, 2021
#BankStrike Prathama Up Gramin Bank, Balrampur Region pic.twitter.com/iHznLgH0z9Seema (@2019Seema) March 15, 2021
Visuals from Prathama UP Gramin Bank Balarampur Region #RRBsOnStrike#BankStrike pic.twitter.com/XYxlhRRyYhChetan P Sharma (@_cpsharma) March 15, 2021
Dehradun is ready and is on #BankStrikeAda Shriadhar (@AdaShriadhar) March 15, 2021
Are you? #StrikeToSaveIndia pic.twitter.com/sEVbk51WTN
Bankers in Hamirpur, UP are on #BankStrike against PRIVATISATION.Alankrit Shukla (@alashshukla) March 15, 2021
What are you doing??#BankersOnStrike pic.twitter.com/qTneD6ngRe
We are on the right path #bankstrike pic.twitter.com/Lo8aJTb5Q2Usha Kumari (@UshaKum40899552) March 15, 2021
#BankStrike#StrikeToSaveIndiaShrikant Shinde (@shreenvb) March 15, 2021
Khandwa M.P. Demonstration and Raily pic.twitter.com/2LlgmS5gsM
I support #BankStrike pic.twitter.com/cwaqgwo6WbGhanshyam malviya NSUI (@Ghanshy08127585) March 15, 2021
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today