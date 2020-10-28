Bank Holidays in November 2020: Check full list here

In the festive month of November, public and private banks banks across India will remain closed for eight days on account of various bank holidays. The list of holidays includes five Sundays and two Saturdays apart from holidays on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bank branches will remain closed on November 14 (Saturday) for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/ Kali Pujan, while it will remain shut on November 30 (Monday) on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti/ Kartika Purnima/ Tahasa Purnima.

All the banks across the countries will not be operational on these eight days - November 1, 8, 14 (second Saturday and Diwali), 15, 22, 28, 29 and 30 (Guru Nanak Jayanti). All banks remain closed on public holidays like Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti as well as second and fourth Saturday and Sundays.

According to the RBI Bank Holiday list for November 2020, the maximum number of holi days are on Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The holiday list, however, is subject to change as bank holidays vary from states to states and are not observed by all banks.

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaliri, Gangtok, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur will remain closed on November 16 for Bhaidooi/ Chitragupt Jayanti/ Vikram Samvat New Year Day. In Bihar, banks will remain closed on November 20 and 21 for Chhath Puja, while it will not open on November 23 in Shillong for Seng Kutsnem.

Customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches to know about working days of banks in their region.

