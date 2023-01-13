scorecardresearch
BT Banking Summit live updates: It is a big market, anyone can play, says Axis Bank CEO on competition with RIL

Anwesha Madhukalya Jan 13, 2023, Updated Jan 13, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

BT Banking Summit live updates: The event will have a combination of panel discussions and fireside chats, and will be attended by the who's who of banking, finance and economy.

The much-awaited BT Banking & Economy Summit and the BT-KPMG Best Bank Awards will start-off at 11:30 am at St Regis, Mumbai. The who’s who of the banking industry and experts on everything finance and economy will be in attendance. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, economy and finance doyen KV Kamath will be in attendance along with some of the biggest names in the space.

 

The event will have a combination of panel discussions and fireside chats with industry leaders on the shape of the economy and how banking, digitisation, and sustainable finances can help the country achieve its targets.

 

At the end of the summit, the BT-KPMG Best Bank Awards will be handed out, including five quantitative and eight jury awards. The awards will be given away by Nitin Gadkari, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and KV Kamath.

 

Follow the live updates on the BT Banking Summit here:
 

12:04 PM (1 minute ago)

Banking on the Economy session

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

D.K. Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, and Shaugata Bhattacharya, Executive VP & Chief Economist, Axis Bank in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi. 

11:57 AM (8 minutes ago)

Anyone can play in the market: Chaudhry

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

It is a large market and anyone can play in that market, says Chaudhry on Reliance's entry into the sector. 

11:54 AM (11 minutes ago)

NBFCs can play the game well too: Chaudhry

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

NBFCs have over the period demonstrated that they can play this game as well as banks. RBI is imposing more rules on NBFCs to remove the arbitrage: Chaudhry

11:51 AM (14 minutes ago)

PSBs have become aggressive: Chaudhry

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Public-sector banks have become very aggressive. Hopeful they will curtail their aggression at some point, says Chaudhry. 

11:49 AM (17 minutes ago)

Huge amount of consumption is possible: Chaudhry

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Huge amount of consumption is possible, lot of people want to raise their status. But when everyone rushes through the same door, mistakes will be made, said Chaudhry. 

11:47 AM (18 minutes ago)

Corporate has become a lot more careful: Chaudhry

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Like the FM says, the gong-ho feeling is not there yet among the corporates. They have become a lot more careful because they went through a crisis, says Chaudhry. Overall every bank after getting through the crisis has its own way of dealing with the aftermath, he said. 

11:44 AM (21 minutes ago)

We want to give tough competition to ICICI and HDFC: Chaudhry

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Gap of Axis Bank with ICICI Bank has narrowed. We are working hard, but I am sure ICICI Bank is not sitting idle. They also have smart people and a great team. Our ambition is to be Number 1, but it is a long journey. We want to give tough competition to ICICI and HDFC: Amitabh Chaudhry

11:38 AM (27 minutes ago)

We excel in spoiling things: Chaudhry

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

"We excel in making a great dish bad. We seem to do something that put investors off," he said.

11:36 AM (29 minutes ago)

India marching forward at a rapid pace: Amitabh Chaudhry

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Amitabh Chaudhry says that India appears to be marching forward at a rapid pace but we need to be cautious. The decision we take today could have varying consequences 5-7 years later, so we have to be careful. 

11:32 AM (33 minutes ago)

BT Banking Summit: Amitabh Chaudhry's fireside chat begins

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Banking on a High: The Big Turnaround & Challenges Ahead with Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank begins

11:25 AM (40 minutes ago)

Banking and Fintech: A new partnership

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Shall the twain meet? 

Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO, CSB Bank, S Krishnan, MD & CEO, TamilNad Mercantile Bank, A.K. Purwar, Chairman, IIFL Finance and Former Chairman, SBI, A.P. Hota, Independent Director, Federal Bank and Former MD & CEO, NPCI, Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU, Sanjay Doshi, Partner, Head – Financial Services Advisory, KPMG in India are part of the panel discussing the new partnership between banking and fintech. 

11:20 AM (45 minutes ago)

Sustainable finance

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

We talk about the green economy frequently, but much is left to be said about sustainable finance in the green economy. Ankur Khurana, Managing Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, India, Standard Chartered Bank,  Vineet Rai, Founder and Managing Partner, Aavishkaar Capital, and Vijay Nirani, MD, MRN Group will part of this special panel. 

11:15 AM (50 minutes ago)

Banking in the digital age

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

One session that holds special importance in the current times is 'Banking in the Digital Age'. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, BharatPe and Former Chairman, SBI, R. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank, Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank, and Sunil Mehta, Chief Executive, IBA will be part of this exciting panel discussion. 

11:07 AM (58 minutes ago)

Nitin Gadkari on infra investments

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who will attend the event, will speak on how investments in infrastructure drive economic growth. The minister's session will be the last one, after which the BT-KPMG Best Banks Awards ceremony will kick off. 

10:55 AM (1 hour ago)

Banking on the competitive edge

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Another highlight of the evening will be experts discussing banking on the competitive edge. Kaustubh Kulkarni, Senior Country Officer - India & Vice Chairman, Asia Pacific, JP Morgan, Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citibank India, Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda, V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank, and Piyush Singh, Lead - Africa, India and Middle East, Accenture will be part of the panel. 

10:48 AM (1 hour ago)

Bhagwat Karad's session at the event

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

Minister of State for Ministry of Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad's session 'Reinforcing the Backbone of India's Economy' is scheduled for 6:45 pm. It is one of the highlights of the event. 

10:45 AM (1 hour ago)

RBI Governor's address

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' session 'The Economy and Banking: Riding the Storm' is scheduled for the evening after the tea break. 

10:39 AM (1 hour ago)

Amitabh Chaudhry to start off event

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

The first session will be a fireside chat with Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry. The session will be called 'Banking on a High: The Big Turnaround and Challenges Ahead'. 