Business Today Announces Distinguished Jury for BT Best Banks Awards 2023-24

Business Today is proud to announce a distinguished jury for the 29th edition of the BT Best Banks Awards 2023-24, highlighting a remarkable panel of leaders from across the gamut of government and industry. This year’s jury not only brings together some of the most experienced voices in banking and finance, but also reflects the growing representation of women in leadership roles within the industry.

The jury will convene on November 11 to assess India’s banking sector, large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and fintech firms, drawing on its unparalleled expertise honed over nearly three decades. The evaluation will be based on insights provided by the knowledge partner KPMG for this initiative, focusing on three key parameters—growth, size, and strength—while conducting a thorough financial ratio analysis covering over 35 sub-parameters.

Shri Jayant Sinha, Former Chair, Standing Committee on Finance and MoS Finance, has consented to Chair this year’s jury.

The jury boasts of two esteemed women leaders from the financial sector: Ms. Kalpana Morparia, Former Chairperson of J.P. Morgan, South & Southeast Asia, and Ms. Alice G. Vaidyan, Former Chairperson and Managing Director of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC).



Their inclusion underscores the increasing influence of women in the financial industry and the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping the future of banking in India.

Other distinguished members of the jury are:

• Shri Subhash Chandra Garg, Former Finance Secretary & Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance

• Shri Dinesh Kumar Khara, Former Chairman, State Bank of India

• Shri Gunit Chadha, Founder & Managing Director, APAC Financial Services; Former CEO, Deutsche Bank, Asia-Pacific

• Shri AP Hota, Former MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

The jury will evaluate and decide on awards across multiple categories, including Bank of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Best Bank in Innovation, and Best Bank in Talent and Workforce.

With this prestigious and diverse jury at the helm, Business Today continues its legacy of excellence and authoritative coverage in the financial sector, celebrating the top performers across India’s banking, financial services, and NBFC landscape.

The jury deliberations will culminate with a glittering ceremony to present the prestigious BT Best Banks Awards later this year. This highly anticipated event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to honour top performers across various categories and celebrate the excellence and achievements of India’s banking, financial services, and NBFC sectors.

With a focus on recognizing institutions that have demonstrated remarkable growth, strength, and innovation, the awards will continue to spotlight the trailblazers shaping the future of India’s financial landscape.

About Business Today Multiverse:

Business Today, India’s most widely read business magazine and part of the India Today Group—India’s leading media conglomerate—has been a trailblazer in business journalism since its inception in 1992. Known for setting new standards in reporting, BT was the first to bring in-depth coverage of management theories to the forefront and later pioneered a more personal and incisive style of business journalism. The 32-year journey of unwavering trust and unmatched foresight complements the group’s strategic vision for its brand to achieve leadership ‘On Stands, Online, and On Air.’ Across our iconic magazine, cutting-edge online platform, and dynamic broadcast product, we offer an all-encompassing experience. Our reach extends across digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram – creating a multiverse of business news insights that collectively reach over 50 million users every month.