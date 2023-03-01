‘Citi India customers now served by Axis Bank’: Important points Citi customers need to know 

Axis Bank announced on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of Citibank’s India consumer and non-banking finance businesses. Announced last year, the deal is valued at around Rs 11,603 crore. Citi India has now flashed a message on its website stating that its customers will now be served by Axis Bank. It said that consumers can continue using all existing branches, ATMs, internet banking and the mobile app. All Citi India branches will now be rebranded as Axis Bank.
“Citi India consumer banking customers are now served by Axis Bank. Citi India has transferred ownership of its consumer banking business to Axis Bank (registration number L65110GJ1993PLC020769). Consumer banking customers can continue to use all existing Citi products and/or services, branches, ATMs, internet banking and Citi Mobile® App as usual. Axis Bank is the provider of Citi branded consumer banking products in India temporarily and Citi India is providing certain services in respect of those products. The trademarks "Citi", "Citibank", "Citigroup", the Arc design and all similar trademarks and derivations thereof are used temporarily under license by Axis Bank from Citigroup Inc. and related group entities,” the message stated.
Here are a few things that Citibank's India consumer business' customers need to keep in mind:
