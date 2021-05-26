HDFC Bank introduces Mobile ATM in Bengaluru to assist customers amid COVID-19 curbs

HDFC Bank has deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to assist customers during the COVID-19 related restrictions in the city. At restricted or sealed areas, the Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for the public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash, the bank noted in a statement.

Bengaluru is the 25th city where the bank has deployed Mobile ATMs this year.

The locations for Mobile ATM deployment are being identified in consultation with local authorities in the city.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitisation are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers, it said.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, whichwill be operational at each location for a specific period.

The Mobile ATM will cover 3 to 4 stops in a day.

Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank, Madhusudhan Hegde, said: "Our Mobile ATM facility will help customers and the general public get access to cash and other banking services to meet their exigencies at their doorstep."

