Loans of banks rise over 7% in two weeks to January 31: RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 7.1 per cent in the two weeks to January 31 from a year earlier, while deposits increased 9.9 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose Rs 98,926 crore ($13.86 billion) to Rs 101.03 lakh crore in the fortnight to January 31.

Non-food credit rose Rs 1.02 lakh crore to Rs 100.24 trillion, while food credit fell Rs 3,202 crore to Rs 78,899 crore.

Bank deposits rose Rs 1.98 lakh crore to Rs 133.24 lakh crore.

