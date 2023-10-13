Major US banks show profit boost, but cautious on outlook, consumer health

Major US banks on Friday reported rising profits from higher interest rates on loans, but warned the economy was slowing as customers depleted their savings.

JPMorgan's profit jumped 35 per cent on the year-ago quarter, while Wells Fargo profit surged 60 per cent. Citigroup reported a more modest year-on-year 2 per cent gain.

The banks benefited from higher interest rates, which have bolstered banks' net interest income (NII), or the difference between what they earn on loans and pay out on deposits.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, the first- and fourth-largest US lenders, respectively, also increased their outlook for NII.

Shares of JPMorgan rose 2.3 per cent at the open while Wells Fargo, which beat analyst' estimates, was up 2.8 per cent and Citi was 3 per cent higher. PNC, however, fell 1.8 per cent. The KBW index of bank shares .BKX, which includes regional lenders, was up 1.1 per cent.

The banks, however, sounded caution about the economic outlook.

"Currently, US consumers and businesses generally remain healthy, although consumers are spending down their excess cash buffers," said Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO.

Wells Fargo said it was seeing charge-offs, or loans written off, increasing in its credit card portfolio.

"While the economy has continued to be resilient, we are seeing the impact of the slowing economy with loan balances declining and charge-offs continuing to deteriorate modestly," said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf.

Citi CEO Jane Fraser said she was seeing a continued deceleration in spending, indicating "an increasingly cautious consumer."

Regional lender PNC Financial Services', meanwhile, reported higher consumer loan delinquencies.

Dimon said that the results benefited from "over-earning" on net interest income although that would normalize over time. JPMorgan's NII rose 30 per cent to $22.9 billion while Wells saw an 8 per cent climb to $13.1 billion.

PNC profit was down 4.26 per cent year-on-year to $1.57 billion while its NII declined 2 per cent. The bank said that higher yields on interest-earning assets were more than offset by increased funding costs.

JPM and Wells reported a decline in average deposits.

Bank deposits have stabilized following large declines