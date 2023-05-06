Ramaswamy Meyyappan resigns as Chief Risk Officer of IndusInd Bank

On Friday, IndusInd Bank announced the exit of Ramaswamy Meyyappan as the Bank's Chief Risk Officer.

The bank stated in a BSE filing that Ramaswamy Meyyappan, the Bank's Chief Risk Officer, has resigned from his position. The bank has identified a new Chief Risk Officer and is in the process of completing the necessary formalities before the announcement of the new name.

“Meyyappan has been with the Bank since May 20, 2014. Meyyappan has informed that he will be moving on to lead Risk function at a MNC Bank in his next phase of career. The Bank appreciates the contribution by Meyyappan and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the statement reads.

The company further said that Murlidhar Lakhara has been assigned the role of head of the newly formed Assurance Function reporting to the MD & CEO of the Bank, after a stint of more than five years as Chief Compliance Officer of the Bank.

“Sachin Patange has been appointed as Chief Compliance Officer, and he comes with over 32 years of experience in the Compliance function across various Banks/Financial Institutions,” the bank added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March approved the reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for two years.

