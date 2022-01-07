RBI approves re-appointment of Anup Bagchi as ICICI Bank’s Executive Director

The RBI has approved the re-appointment of Anup Bagchi as the Executive Director of ICICI Bank for three years, even as the bank had cleared the term for five years.

The Reserve Bank vide its letter dated January 6, 2022, has approved the re-appointment of Anup Bagchi as an Executive Director of the bank for three years with effect from February 1, 2022, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The shareholders of the bank at its Annual General Meeting in August last year had approved Bagchi’s re-appointment for five years effective February 1, 2022.

ICICI Bank has two more executive directors — Sandeep Batra and Vishakha Mulye.

