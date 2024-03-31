scorecardresearch
Business Today
Adani Total Gas kicks off production at Barsana Biogas Plant, its first such facility

The three project phases for the Barsana Biogas plant would cost in excess of Rs 200 crore, the firm said in a release.

By utilizing advanced anaerobic digestion technology, the plant converts organic materials into renewable biogas, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels. 

Adani Total Energies Biomass Limited (ATBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited, on Sunday commissioned operations at phase 1 of its Barsana Biogas Plant in Mathura. The plant is located in the premises of Shri Mataji Gaushala.

The Barsana Biogas Project has three project phases and would attain the overall capacity of 600 tons per day (TPD) of feedstock, generating over 42 TPD of Compressed BioGas (CBG) and 217 TPD of organic fertilizer upon full commissioning, the company said in a statement.

The three project phases for the Barsana Biogas plant would cost in excess of Rs 200 crore.

This is ATBL’s first CBG production facility. By utilizing advanced anaerobic digestion technology, the plant converts organic materials into renewable biogas, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO, ATGL, said “We are excited to unveil our endeavor towards contributing in sustainable energy production. The Barsana Biogas Plant represents our Chairman Shri Gautam Adani’s commitment to fully leverage renewable resources to create a cleaner, more sustainable world for our future generations. In addition to producing Compressed Bio Gas (CBG), the plant yields high-quality organic fertilizer, contributing to circular economy principles and agricultural sustainability. The setting up and initiation of CBG production fully aligns with our promoters’ – Adani Group and TotalEnergies – broader sustainability goals and by investing in renewable energy like CBG. Adani Group and TotalEnergies aim to play a pivotal role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Published on: Mar 31, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
