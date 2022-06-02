Coal Ministry undertakes 13 railway projects under PM-Gati Shakti

The Ministry of Coal announced on Thursday that it has undertaken 13 railway projects under PM Gati Shakti in order to develop multimodal connectivity and identified missing infrastructure gaps for each of the projects.

Four railway projects are successfully mapped in the Gati Shakti-Nation Master Plan portal under "High Impact" projects. These will be developed in the states of Jharkhand and Odisha. The projects will facilitate the movement of coal with rapid logistics and wider connectivity for all the commercial miners.

"The Ministry of Coal, in view of cleaner environment in coal transportation has given momentum in rail evacuation and also initiating news efforts to gradually move away from road movement of coal in country," noted the ministry in an official statement.

"Planned construction of new broad gauge rail lines in Greenfield coal bearing areas, extending the rail links to newer loading points and doubling and tripling the rail lines in some cases will enhance rail capacity considerably," it added.

PM Narendra Modi has launched Gati Shakti- Nation Master Plan for Infrastructure development in October 2021 with the objective to bring different ministries together and for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

The mission aims to incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments and will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools.

