Crude oil futures fall as demand slumps

Crude oil futures on Friday fell by 0.43 per cent to Rs 3,462 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery eased by Rs 15, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 3,462 per barrel with a business volume of 2,076 lots.

However, globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.53 per cent up at USD 47.03 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.46 per cent higher at USD 50.48 per barrel in New York.

