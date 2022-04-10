JSPL mulls India's second coal gasification plant at Raigarh

JSPL has plans of setting up a coal gasification plant -- the second in the country -- at its Raigarh plant in Chhattisgarh, company's MD V R Sharma said.

The company is already using the coal gasification technology to produce steel at its plant in Angul, Odisha.

The 2 million tonne per annum production capacity plant, inaugurated in 2018, holds the distinction of being India's first and the only plant producing steel from 'swadeshi' coal using the coal gasification technology.

"As part of our mission to promote diversification of usage of coal, we will be setting one more coal gasification plant at our plant in Raigarh," the MD said adding it will be second such plant in the country.

When asked about the likely investment for the project, he said, "It will be pre-mature to quote any figure. We are evaluating it and will reach a final investment figure soon."

Explaining the gasification process, Sharma said coal is converted into syngas which can further be used for producing power, petrol, diesel and other petroleum products.

Syngas can be also used in sponge iron making, by the glass and ceramic industry and even in cooking. Further, India can produce the cheapest hydrogen through the coal gasification route, the MD said.

Replying to a question related to the capacity of the proposed gasification plant, he said it will be of similar capacity being operational at Angul.

"Our government is promoting and encouraging use of alternative use of energy across various sectors like auto etc. In steel, our aim is to produce at least 50 per cent steel of our capacity through such green technologies which are environment-friendly," Sharma said.

The MD had earlier said India has coal reserves for another 300 years and the domestic industry should use coal through the gasification process. Besides steel, aluminum, power, copper etc are the sectors which use coal to run plants. The gasification technology will also help India overcome the shortage of oil, gas, methanol, ammonia, urea and other products, making the country Aatmanirbhar, he said.