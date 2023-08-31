Key infra sector growth rises to 8% in July

scorecardresearch
However, the core sector growth was lower in July compared to the previous month when it was 8.3 per cent, the Commerce and Industry Ministry data showed.

Production of steel, cement and electricity also grew in July, the data showed Production of steel, cement and electricity also grew in July, the data showed

Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to 8 per cent in July 2023 compared to 4.8 per cent in the same month last year on expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, according to the official data released on Thursday.

Production of steel, cement and electricity also grew in July, the data showed.

The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 6.4 per cent in April-July 2023-24 against 11.5 per cent in the year-ago period. 

Published on: Aug 31, 2023, 7:05 PM IST
