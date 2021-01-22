NTPC to commercially operate 150 MW unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project

State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said 150 mega watt (MW) unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project of its subsidiary North Eastern Electric Power Corporation is commercially operational.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, unit-3 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd NSE -3.17 %) has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of January 22, this year," NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 63,785 MW and 63,125 MW, respectively, the company added.

Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading 0.68 per cent lower at Rs 95.50 apiece on the BSE.

