Scripting a Renewable Future LIVE updates: Everyone will make money through value chain, says Khurshed Daruvala

As India gradually moves towards cleaner and greener energy, it is pertinent to understand and explore how the contribution from renewables can be maximised and implemented most effectively. Business Today, along with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, hosts the exclusive event 'Scripting a Renewable Future', to explore the challenges and opportunities of the clean energy ecosystem.
The event will be attended by Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, who will discuss how the country's transition to clean energy be accelerated. The event will be kickstarted by Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, who will deliver the keynote address.
Mohit Bhargava Executive Director (Renewable Energy) & CEO, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, N. Ramesh, Deputy Managing Director, India Exim Bank, Anish Mandal, Partner, Deloitte India, Raj Kumar Roy, MD & CEO, AMPYR Energy, Sunil Badesra, Country Head, Sungrow India Private Limited, Shilpa Urhekar, National Head - Domestic, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited will decode the future trends in the energy transition. Khurshed Daruvala, Chairman, Sterling and Wilson Group will speak on how solar and cleantech can be leveraged for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', while Amit Jain, Country Manager, ENGIE India & COO – Renewables, AMEA, Rahul Walawalkar, President & MD, CES (India) & President, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Kapil Maheshwari, President - New Energy, Reliance Industries Limited, Anish De, Global Head – Energy, Natural Resources& Chemical (ENRC), KPMG India, and Rajneesh Shrotriya, CTO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited will talk about the next frontier in clean energy.
Budget 2023 had a thrust on renewables, says Amit Jain, Country Manager, ENGIE India & COO – Renewables, AMEA
Tariffs in Saudi Arabia are 80 paise to 1 rupee. In India, we are at Rs 2.3-Rs 2.6 but the capex per unit generated is still low in India, says Khurshed Daruvala, Chairman, Sterling and Wilson Group.
Everyone will make money through value chain, says Khurshed Daruvala, Chairman, Sterling and Wilson Group.
People in Delhi want to drive all the way to Badrinath at 100 kmph. It's these high expecations of rail expansion and highways in the hill states that led to a Joshimath crisis, says N Ramesh, Deputy Managing Director, India Exim Bank.
Are we transitioning sustainable, equitably? There's a lot that can be done in the hill states but they need technologies that need mining, extraction, says Shilpa Urhekar, National Head - Domestic, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited.
Budget 2023 has innovative approach of linking a state's borrowing capacity with reforms in discom efficiencies, says N Ramesh, Deputy Managing Director, India Exim Bank.
Lowest solar tariff is now Rs 1.99 an unit as against Rs 18 that was seen 5-6 years ago, says Sunil Badesra, Country Head, Sungrow India Private Limited.
In his keynote address, Amit Jain, global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said nation is on the cusp of solar revolution. Investing in solar will make India energy dependent by 2047 as envisioned by PM Modi.
