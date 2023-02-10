Scripting a Renewable Future LIVE updates: Everyone will make money through value chain, says Khurshed Daruvala

As India gradually moves towards cleaner and greener energy, it is pertinent to understand and explore how the contribution from renewables can be maximised and implemented most effectively. Business Today, along with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, hosts the exclusive event 'Scripting a Renewable Future', to explore the challenges and opportunities of the clean energy ecosystem.

The event will be attended by Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, who will discuss how the country's transition to clean energy be accelerated. The event will be kickstarted by Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, who will deliver the keynote address.

Mohit Bhargava Executive Director (Renewable Energy) & CEO, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, N. Ramesh, Deputy Managing Director, India Exim Bank, Anish Mandal, Partner, Deloitte India, Raj Kumar Roy, MD & CEO, AMPYR Energy, Sunil Badesra, Country Head, Sungrow India Private Limited, Shilpa Urhekar, National Head - Domestic, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited will decode the future trends in the energy transition. Khurshed Daruvala, Chairman, Sterling and Wilson Group will speak on how solar and cleantech can be leveraged for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', while Amit Jain, Country Manager, ENGIE India & COO – Renewables, AMEA, Rahul Walawalkar, President & MD, CES (India) & President, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Kapil Maheshwari, President - New Energy, Reliance Industries Limited, Anish De, Global Head – Energy, Natural Resources& Chemical (ENRC), KPMG India, and Rajneesh Shrotriya, CTO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited will talk about the next frontier in clean energy.