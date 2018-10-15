Delhi metro's Blue Line to be extended to more sectors in Noida

If you work or live in and around Noida Sector 62, there may be some good news for you. The Blue Line of Delhi Metro, which currently terminates at Noida City Centre, will be extended to Noida Sector 62 by the end of this year.

According to a report in Financial Express, the extension is likely to be ready by the month of December. The entire corridor from Noida Sector 34 metro station to Electronic City metro station is approximately 6.8 km long.

The elevated stretch will have six metro stations - Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 52, Noida Sector 61, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City.

The last metro station on this line will be Electronic City, which is close to Noida-Ghaziabad border on NH-24. The earlier deadline for completion of this project was September 2018.

The new metro line will offer better connectivity to Indirapuram, which is just across the national highway 24. All the metro stations in this section will be on the central verge of the road.

The two sections of Delhi Metro's Pink Line are also likely to be opened by the end of this year. The stretch between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Phase-I was earlier expected to be opened by the month of November. But, later the deadline was extended.

The report added that the DMRC has decided to launch this section by the year-end. The 9.7 km long Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar-I stretch will cover five metro stations and will benefit areas like Moti Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Vinoba Puri.