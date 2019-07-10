Modi govt to spend over Rs 80,000 crore to boost rural connectivity

In a major boost to rural road connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has given its approval for the launch of third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) at a total cost of over Rs 80,000 crore.

Under the PMGSY-III Scheme, the government has proposed to consolidate roads measuring 1.25 lakh km in length in the states.

"It involves consolidation of through routes and major rural links connecting habitations to gramin agricultural markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools and hospitals," according to a Cabinet statement.

The scheme will entail an estimated cost of Rs 80,250 crore, with the central government contributing Rs 53,800 crore and states Rs 26,450 crore.

"The funds would be shared in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and State for all States except for 8 North Eastern and 3 Himalayan States (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand) for which it is 90:10," the official statement added.

Also Read: Modi govt passes bill to ban unregulated deposit schemes

As on April, 2019, roads measuring 5,99,090 km in total have been constructed under various schemes, including PMGSY-I, PMGSY-II and RCPLWEA. The PMGSY-III scheme was announced by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget Speech for the year 2018-19.

Implementation of the project

Project period: 2019-20 to 2024-25.

Selection of candidate roads based on the sum total of the marks obtained by particular road on the basis of parameters of population served, market, educational and medical facilities, etc.

Construction of bridges upto 150 metre in plain areas and 200 metre in Himalayan and NE States proposed, as against the existing provisions of 75 metre and 100 metre in plain areas and Himalayan and NE States respectively.

The states shall be asked to enter into a MoU before launching of PMGSY-III in the concerned state for providing adequate funds for maintenance of roads constructed under PMGSY post 5-year construction maintenance period.

PMGSY was launched in December, 2000 with an objective to provide single all-weather road connectivity to eligible unconnected habitation of designated population size (500+ in plain areas and 250+ in North-East, hill, tribal and desert areas) for overall socio-economic development of the areas.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget 2019 paints 'big picture' of new Modi govt