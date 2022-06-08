NHAI enters Guinness World Records, lays 75 km highway in under 5 days

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has set a Guinness World Record by completing the longest highway length of 75 kilometers (km) of bituminous concrete in a single lane between Amravati and Akola in the record time of—105 hours and 33 minutes.

The 75 km of single-lane continuous bituminous concrete road is comparable to 37.5 km of two-lane paved shoulder road. Construction on the project began at 7:27 a.m. on June 3, 2022, and ended at 5 p.m. on June 7, 2022, lasting less than 5 days. A team of NHAI employees along with 720 workers from a private company, including independent consultants, worked day and night to complete the task in record time.

Earlier, the Guinness World Record for the longest continuously built bituminous was set in Doha, Qatar in February 2019 for constructing 25.275 km in ten days.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the feat in a video address on Twitter. The minister commended all of the engineers, contractors, consultants, and employees from NHAI and Raj Path Infracon Pvt. Ltd. on the project's efficient execution, which contributed to the achievement of this world record.

Proud Moment For The Entire Nation!



Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (@GWR) of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road... pic.twitter.com/hP9SsgrQ57 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022

The portion between Amrawati and Akola is part of NH 53, which links important cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, and Surat. Union minister Gadkari further stated that once complete, this stretch will play a significant role in easing the movement of traffic and freight on this route.

