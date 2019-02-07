PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 1,938 crore highway project in West Bengal on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Rs 1,938 crore highway project in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal on Friday, the government said. The project on completion will reduce the distance from Salsalabari and Alipurduar to Siliguri in West Bengal by nearly 50 km.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Falakata-Salsalabari section of NH -31D in the northern part of West Bengal tomorrow (Friday)," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

This 41.7 km long section of National Highways falls in the Jalpaiguri district of the state, and will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 1,938 crore.

A faster access to Siliguri would result in better access to railways and airways, the statement said adding that the National Highway will also facilitate better movement of tea and other agricultural produce from the region to markets.

Moreover, the improved connectivity will also lead to an increase in tourism in the region, the statement said adding, all this, in turn will give a major boost to socio-economic activity in the state, opening up employment opportunities for the local people.

There will be three railway over bridges, two flyovers, three vehicular underpasses, eight major bridges and 17 minor bridges on this section of National Highway.

