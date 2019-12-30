Second Tejas train to be launched on Ahemdabad-Mumbai route next year

Indian Railways has announced the second Tejas train in the country, following the successful run of the first one on Lucknow-Delhi route. The new Tejas train will be launched early next year on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route, Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Monday.

"The inaugural run of this second Tejas train will be flagged off from Ahmedabad on January 17, 2020. The commercial run of the train will start with effect from January 19, 2020 from Ahmedabad," the ministry said.

Tejas is the first private train to be operated in India with premium services on offer. IRCTC, Indian Railways' ticketing and catering arm, operates the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas train and will also handle the new train on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route.

The fully air-conditioned train will have two executive class chair cars with 56 seats each and 8 chair cars with 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the new Tejas train will be 736 passengers. This train will run all week, except Thursday, with scheduled stops at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.

Booking for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas train has already begun, the railways ministry said. Passengers can book their tickets exclusively on IRCTC website, www.irctc.co.in, and its mobile app, IRCTC Rail Connect. Tickets will also be available through IRCTC's online travel portal partners. There will be no booking at railway reservation counters, though.

Similar to the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas train, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas train will offer complimentary on-board infotainment services, as well as high-quality food and beverages included in the ticket fare. Service in the train will be done through trolleys similar to airlines. Each coach will also be provided with RO water filters in addition to a packaged drinking water bottle for each passenger.

Moreover, all passengers travelling via the Tejas train will be provided free of cost Rail Travel Insurance worth up to Rs 25 Lakh by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes an exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against theft and robbery during the travel period of the passengers.

To top it all, IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs 100 if the train is delayed by more than one hour, and Rs 250if it is delayed by more than two hours. In case of cancellation of train, automatic full refund of the full fare on confirmed and waitlisted e-tickets will be automatically refunded to passengers. There will be no need to cancel the ticket or file TDR in such case.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas train. There will be only general quota and foreign tourist quota, where 6 seats in executive class chair cars and 12 seats in chair cars will be reserved for foreign tourists.