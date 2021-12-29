Apple puts supplier Foxconn's Tamil Nadu plant on probation for labour violations

Apple Inc. on Wednesday said that it has put its supplier Foxconn Technology Group's factory in Tamil Nadu on probation following the latter's protests by workers and a probe that uncovered substandard living conditions.

Apple added that it will ensure strict standards are met before the facility reopens.

"We hold our suppliers accountable to the highest standards in the industry and regularly conduct assessments to ensure compliance. Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors to undertake additional detailed assessments," the company said in a statement.

"We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented. Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility has been placed on probation and we will ensure our strict standards are met before the facility reopens. We will continue to monitor conditions closely," Apple added.

Meanwhile, Foxconn Technology Group said on Wednesday that it is restructuring its local management team, after the recent mass food poisoning incident at Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur factory's offsite dormitory facility.

The company said in a statement that all employees will continue to be paid while necessary improvements are undertaken before restarting operations. Foxconn said it will continue to provide support for staff as they return to work.

"We are also restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed," the statement by Foxconn Technology Group said.