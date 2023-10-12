CtrlS Datacenters to invest $2 billion in six years; intends to scale footprint, achieve net zero by 2030

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia’s leading Rated-4 data centre service provider, plans to invest $2 billion over the next six years. The company has identified three strategic investment areas for the investment, which include augmenting the footprint of hyper scale data centres custom-built for AI and cloud workloads, achieving net zero, and increasing team strength and capabilities.

Commenting on the investment plans, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters, said, “Since 2007, we have been committed to innovation and excellence, and the present surge in AI and cloud technologies warrants that we stay relevant to these changing market dynamics while leading the charter of sustainability. We aspire to not only bolster our presence across key markets, delivering the next generation of data centre technology, but also to elevate the standard for the entire data centre industry through pioneering services and sustainable practices.”

CtrlS has identified that demand for AI and cloud-ready data centres is on the rise, and given the massive surge, it will invest in several key technologies and strategies in areas such as advanced cooling, power management, and overall infrastructure design in its new hyper scale data centres. These will include Liquid Cooling (Direct-to-chip or immersion cooling), AI HVAC, AI Optimised Rack Layout, High-Efficiency Power Infrastructure etc, and will provide a plug-n-play environment for emerging technology service providers to grow their IT footprint seamlessly. Currently, CtrlS Datacenters has 12 state-of-the-art datacenters with a 234 MW capacity spread across seven major cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida, Lucknow, and Patna. The investment plan involves the addition of approximately 350 MW of capacity across new and existing hyper scale and edge data centres in both India and select Southeast Asian markets.

Achieving Net Zero by 2030

The carbon footprint for the data centre industry is huge, and CtrlS Datacenters is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030. For the same, it is investing in 153 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar projects across three markets that will generate 2,50,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) energy annually. This includes a 145 MWp solar project in Maharashtra that will be fully owned and operated by the company. By 2025, CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest in additional 300 MWp projects. Going beyond just renewable, the company will further enhance its water conservation measures by deploying more advanced water recycling technologies in line with its goal of 100 percent usage of recycled water at all of its data centres.

Following the hiring of the global leadership team, which includes the company, it also intends to hire another 1,000 people in the next six years.

