Infosys cuts carbon emissions by 46% in FY21

Information-Technology giant Infosys Ltd in its Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) report 2021-22 has revealed that it managed to cut carbon emissions by nearly 46 per cent in FY21. The company primarily did so through the successful enablement of work-from-home (WFH).

"Enabling work from home effectively has helped bring down our overall Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by about 46%, while paving the way for a hybrid workplace of the future. With most employees working from home, we moved towards a revenue-based intensity tracking for our environmental KPIs (key performance indicators) as opposed to the conventional employee-based intensity," Infosys said, according to LiveMint.

Infosys' total carbon emissions for FY21 stood at 290,865 tonnes, of which 41.4% came from capital goods, 23.5% from global energy consumption, and 22.1 from work-from-home.

The firm has stated that its ongoing ESG efforts have helped Infosys remain carbon neutral for two years in a row now.

"In fiscal 2021, about 50% of our electricity consumption in India was met through renewable energy sources. Till date, we invested in 60 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity," noted Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh in a letter addressed to shareholders of the firm.

Infosys first achieved carbon neutral status in 2020, 30 years before the 2050 timeline set by the Paris Agreement for doing so.

"More recently, we also formed an ESG Committee of the board to guide the board in discharging its oversight responsibility on matters related to organization-wide ESG initiatives, priorities, and best practices," Parekh added.

