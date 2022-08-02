IT veteran Sanjay Jalona joins ChrysCapital as operating partner

IT veteran Sanjay Jalona, who recently exited L&T Infotech, has joined as operating partner for investments in the business services sector ChrysCapital Funds. He will continue to base out of the US and will work closely with the advisory team, led by Akshat Babbar, in the sourcing, identifying, evaluation, management and exit related activities in relation to investments made in this sector.

Before joining ChrysCapital, Jalona was the CEO and Managing Director at Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) where he led a rapid and comprehensive transformation of LTI into a leading technology consulting and digital solutions company, building deep digital capabilities and an enviable culture of client-centric innovation. He guided the company through one of the sector’s most successful IPOs in a decade and under his leadership, the company crossed $2Bn in revenue. Earlier this year, Jalnoa was adjudged as Business Today’s Best CEO 2022 in IT/ITES segment. Prior to LTI, he held leadership roles at Infosys, Gemplus and Wipro.



“During several years of interactions with ChrysCapital, I have come away thoroughly impressed with their focus, ability to spot trends early, and long-term horizon. I’m excited to partner with ChrysCapital and play a critical role in building the transformational companies of tomorrow,” says Sanjay Jalona.

Kunal Shroff, Managing Partner, ChrysCapital, said, “Sanjay is one of the most admired and recognized CEOs and adds a wealth of global expertise and experience to the Business Services sector for ChrysCapital. Given his phenomenal track record and experience working with some of the largest IT services firms, he will play an instrumental role in helping accelerate the growth for the fund’s portfolio companies. ChrysCapital has ambitions of creating a far bigger impact in global IT in the years to come and joining hands with Sanjay is a crucial step in that journey.”

ChrysCapital Funds is a leading private equity investor, which has approximately $5 billion of assets under management across nine funds. Its marquee investors include institutions with a long-term horizon such as sovereign wealth funds, endowments, pension funds, fund of funds etc. ChrysCapital's current investments in Business Services include ResultsCX, Quest Global and GeBBS Healthcare. Past investments in the sector include Infogain, LiquidHub, HCL Technologies, Infosys, LTI, Hexaware, Mphasis, KPIT, Cyient, SpectraMind and NIIT.