Oracle and Bharti Airtel partner for cloud solutions ahead of 5G rollout

Ahead of the 5G rollout next year, American cloud service provider Oracle and telecom major Bharti Airtel have come together to offer a range of cloud solutions to more than 1 million enterprise customers, the companies said on Wednesday.



As part of the collaboration, Airtel Business and Oracle will also jointly market Oracle Cloud solutions to enterprise customers in the private and public sectors. Airtel Business serves over one million enterprises in India, including large corporations, start-ups, governments and SMEs. Oracle Cloud solutions will now be available to these customers as part of Airtel Business’ integrated portfolio.



“It’s a long-term partnership. This announcement highlights that we will go to markets as Airtel and Oracle. There are multiple elements to it. One is that we will be jointly selling solutions to customers. It also means we are broadening the canvas of acquiring new business with Airtel and likewise, for Airtel to acquire new business from us,” said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle, India told Business Today.

“There will be a lot of work happening around 5G given that 5G is coming soon. So, the 5G expertise comes from Airtel and the cloud technology expertise comes from Oracle. We will build solutions together that we can take to customers that they are asking for," added Kumar. Both companies have agreed that the cloud is the way forward and hence it is imperative to work together and build solutions together.



To support the increasing demand for cloud services in India, Oracle will expand its India West (Mumbai) region capacity with Nxtra by Airtel, which is the data centre subsidiary of the telecom major.



“Airtel’s world-class data centre network will support Oracle’s cloud growth in India as they expand their cloud region in the country. Both companies will also partner to co-innovate cloud solutions for India’s digital economy and take these to the market by leveraging Airtel’s leadership in the enterprise segment,” said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel in a statement.

“With its 5G ready network and large investments in digital infrastructure including data centers, Airtel is well positioned to tap the emerging growth opportunities in the enterprise segment as businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” added Vittal.



The expanded Oracle Cloud Mumbai Region will be available in 2022. Nxtra by Airtel operates India’s largest data centre network of 10 hyper data centres and 120 edge data centres and plans to invest Rs. 5000 cr (USD 760 million) by 2025 to expand capacity by 3X to over 400 MW.



The expanded Mumbai region will complement Oracle’s existing MeitY-empanelled cloud regions in Hyderabad and Mumbai, which already serves hundreds of customers in the country, spanning the private and public sectors. The expanded region will enable more customers to leverage Oracle’s next-generation cloud infrastructure and Airtel Business network to innovate and accelerate their business growth, the companies' statement said.



In fact, Oracle and Airtel will also set up a Cloud Centre of Excellence in Gurgaon with a dedicated team of specialists from both organisations. These experts will help modernise Airtel’s internal workloads as well as enable customers to adopt cloud and fully benefit from it. Airtel and Oracle will also work on joint IP solution development to support emerging technology growth areas. These include multicloud solutions, B2B customer experience solutions, and unified communications solutions, among others.



“The demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is on the rise. We’ve witnessed triple-digit growth in the business last year with more and more organizations, of all sizes ranging from top banks and telcos to governments and unicorns, in Asia, turning to OCI to run their mission-critical workloads,” said Garrett Ilg, President, Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific. Our partnership with Airtel is a milestone and together we can truly help Indian businesses fast-track growth and help boost India’s economy, he added.



The end-user spending on public cloud services in the country is forecast to grow by another 30 per cent in 2022 to $7.3 billion, according to Gartner, a tech research and consulting company. It will be the fourth straight year of double-digit growth in this space. The end-user cloud spending is estimated to grow by nearly 35 per cent as per the latest forecast, compared to around 31 per cent estimated in April.

Moreover, the number of active Internet users in India is projected to grow from 622 million in 2020 to over 900 million by 2025, driven by affordable smartphones and data tariffs. With 5G services rollout from 2022, experts argue that the Indian economy will see a further surge in demand for digital services and applications.