Bharat Biotech to temporarily slow down COVAXIN production: Here's why

Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that it will be temporarily slowing down the production of its indigenously-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, also India's first such vaccine against the virus, COVAXIN across its manufacturing facilities as it has completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand.

"For the coming period, the company will focus on pending facility maintenance, process and facility optimization activities," the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer said in a statement.

As all existing facilities were repurposed for the manufacture of COVAXIN, with continuous production during the past year, to meet the public health emergency of COVID-19, these upgrades were due, it added.

"Certain highly sophisticated equipment which were required to enhance the process stringency were unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has to be stressed that the quality of COVAXIN was never compromised at any point in time," the company further stated.

Earlier this year, Bharat Biotech had sought from the Drugs Controller General of India regular market approval for COVAXIN.

In an application sent to the DCGI, V Krishna Mohan, Whole-Time Director at the Hyderabad-based company submitted complete information regarding chemistry, manufacturing and controls, along with pre-clinical and clinical data while seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin.

Meanwhile, Covaxin comprises 12 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered in the country so far and it is the only vaccine that is being given to youngsters in the age-group of 15-18 years, inoculation of whom began from January 3 in the country.

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) took up the challenge to develop, produce and clinically evaluate a COVID-19 vaccine (Covaxin), from the SARS-CoV-2 strains isolated from COVID-19 patients in India, Mohan said in the application.

It was granted the permission to manufacture Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations on January 3.

Till Thursday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 184.28 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

More than 20 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday. Over 1.71 crore (1,71,53,367) doses have been administered to the 12-14 years age group so far, it said.

