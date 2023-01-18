Cipla expands diagnostics portfolio, launches point-of-care testing device

Continuing to expand its presence in the diagnostics segment, pharma major Cipla on Wednesday launched a point-of-care testing device for various non-communicable diseases and other medical conditions.

Another addition to its product offerings for diagnostics laboratories, Cipla’s device named Cippoint, offers a wide range of testing parameters including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers.

The device, the company said, is approved by the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive, thus ensuring reliable testing solutions. Cippoint – an immunofluorescence based quantitative analyser, can help healthcare professionals to get test results in 3 to 15 minutes, thus enabling a faster clinical decision-making process.

As Cippoint aims to enable smaller healthcare establishments provide an accurate point-of-care testing experience, Cippoint has an automated system and user-friendly interface which can be used even in rural areas, mobile vans, and remote areas with limited infrastructure, Cipla said.

“We are actively working towards delivering innovative solutions that enable prompt and effective diagnosis, thereby plugging gaps in the diagnostic ecosystem,” Achin Gupta, CEO, India Business, Cipla, said.

Cipla in its annual report said that in its 3-year strategy from 2020-2023, the company aims to build solutions around the care continuum from easy and early diagnostics to efficient treatment and monitoring. The company had also launched a range of covid-19 related diagnostic tests (antibodies and rapid antigen) in FY 2021-22.

“Cipla’s focus continues on realising commercial opportunities beyond respiratory and complex generics and injectables, particularly in the space of co-developing biosimilars, inhalation devices, diagnostics solutions, new-age technology platforms and digitised business models,” the company said in its annual report.

As investments continue to flow in the diganostic segment with pharma companies penetrating the space, according to a report released by Praxis Global Alliance, a global management consulting and advisory services firm, the Indian medical diagnostic industry is expected to grow at around 14 per cent touching $20 billion by 2026 from $10 billion in 2021.

