Coronavirus update: Moderna to conduct phase 3 trial; Poonawalla pledges 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines for Parsis

Researchers around the world are developing 173 vaccines, which are at various stages of trials, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Of the total vaccine candidates, 140 are at the pre-clinical stage, while 19 have entered phase 1. A total of 13 vaccines have entered in expanded safety trials of Phase 2, while four vaccine candidates are undergoing large-scale efficacy trials in Phase 3. So far, only one vaccine candidate has been approved for limited use.

Here are some latest updates on vaccine candidates around the world

Moderna

Moderna Inc has received an additional $472 million from the US government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support the development of its novel coronavirus vaccine. It starts Phase 3 study involving about 30,000 participants on July 27.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca has been developing a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford. The result of the Phase 1/2 trials of the vaccine was announced on July 20. The study published in Lancet found the vaccine safe. It also raised anti-bodies against COVID-19. It's now in phase 2/3 in England and phase 3 in Brazil.

India's vaccine major Serum Institute of India (SII) has also partnered with the British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine.

CanSinoBio

The Chinese company's vaccine candidate produced strong immuno-response in phase 2. China has even approved the drug to be used as "especially needed drug" for a year.

Johnson&Johnson

It has initiated phase 1/2 of its clinical trials. The company is also conducting combine phase of clinical trials with Israel-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre. The company developed vaccines for diseases like Ebola from a virus called Ad26 or adenovirus.

Serum Institute

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, which is developing the COVID-19 vaccine along with the Oxford University, has said his company would "keep more than enough" doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the Parsi community. His father Cyrus Poonawalla has reportedly agreed to set aside 60,000 vials of COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for the Parsi community to which he belongs.

