Covaxin trial volunteer died of suspected poisoning, clarifies Bharat Biotech

After a volunteer for Covaxin trials in Bhopal was reported dead, manufacturer Bharat Biotech has clarified that the subject met all the inclusion and exclusion criteria required to be accepted as a participant in the Phase III trial. The company further added that the participant was reported to be healthy in all the site follow up calls post seven days of his dosing.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech revealed that one of the participants for Phase III trials passed away on December 21, 2020, and the death was reported to the People's College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre by the son of the deceased.

"The volunteer, at the time of enrolment, had fulfilled all the inclusion and exclusion criteria to be accepted as a participant in the Phase III trial and was reported to be healthy in all the site follow up calls post seven days of his dosing and no adverse event's were observed or reported," ANI quoted Bharat Biotech as saying.

"As per the post-mortem report issued by the Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal that the site received from the Bhopal Police, the probable cause of death was due to cardiorespiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning and the case is under police investigation as well," the statement further read.

The volunteer passed away nine days after receiving the trial dose, ANI reported, adding that it could not be determined when he received the study vaccine or placebo as the trial is blinded.

In accordance with the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, (NDCT rules 2019) the serious adverse event was reported by the site team to the Institutional Ethics Committee under Central Drugs Control Standards Organisation (CDSCO) and the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) in accordance with all the required guidelines, Bharat Biotech stated.

"There are several factors that can cause an adverse event during a clinical trial, including the patient's underlying disease, other pre-existing conditions or any other unrelated occurrence like an accident. The NDCT rules mandate that all adverse events (AE) and serious adverse events (SAE) be reported, whether related to the trial medication or not," Bharat Biotech stated.

The pharmaceutical company said the SAE has been thoroughly investigated and has been found not related to vaccine or placebo. We are also continuing to cooperate with the investigation requirements from the Madhya Pradesh Police in Bhopal, the company added.

"Our sympathies are with the family of the deceased. However, we would like to reiterate that we conduct our clinical trials in compliance with the study protocol, Good Clinical Practices (GCP) Guidelines as well as with all applicable statutory provisions and the focus at all times is on patient safety," Bharat Biotech stated.

"It is this intent on compliance, quality and ethics, that we have enlisted the services of an international contract research organisation to conduct our phase III clinical trials," Bharat Biotech added.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccination drive in India to begin on January 16

ALSO READ: BT Buzz: How COVID vaccine development was shrunk from 10 years to just 1