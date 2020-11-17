Covid-19 vaccine: Sputnik V to arrive in India next week for Phase 2,3 clinical trials

The first batch of Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik-V, is likely to reach Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials. The approval to conduct Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials was granted to Dr Reddy's laboratory by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

So far, more than 180 volunteers have registered themselves for the trials. Speaking to PTI, college principal RB Kamal said that human clinical trials of the vaccine will commence from next week. He said, "The research head Dr. Saurabh Agarwal will determine the dose of the vaccine. One dose will be administered and the condition of the volunteers will be monitored to determine whether they need further doses or not."

It will be decided whether the vaccine is successful or not, based on the data of the test conducted on the volunteers. After applying the vaccine once or twice, its effect will be studied for seven months.

After observing the effectiveness of the vaccine for one month, the officials will be informed about its result and a decision will be taken accordingly. This vaccine will be kept at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius to temperatures below zero to 70 degrees Celsius.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy's and RDIF entered into an agreement for clinical trials of Sputnik-V vaccine and its delivery in India. According to the agreement, Russia has to deliver 100 million doses of Sputnik-V to India.

Sputnik-V has become the world's first registered vaccine based on the human adenoviral vectors platform, registered on 11 August, 2020, by the Russian Ministry of Health.

