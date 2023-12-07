Govt warns of adverse reactions against painkiller Meftal

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued a drug safety alert regarding the potential for adverse reactions associated with the painkiller Meftal, which contains the active ingredient mefenamic acid.

This commission is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health which is responsible to set standards of drugs in the country.

Meftal is a popular over-the-counter medication used to treat pain and inflammation. It contains the active ingredient mefenamic acid, which belongs to a class of drugs known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Other commonly used NSAIDs include ibuprofen, naproxen, and aspirin.

The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain.

A preliminary examination of adverse medication reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database indicated drug responses with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome, according to the commission's alert.

"Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with the use of the suspected drug," according to the alert, issued on November 30.

If such reaction is encountered, the alert advised, people should report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI under the commission by filing a form on the website - www.ipc.gov.in - or through android mobile app ADR PvPI and PvPI Helpline No. 1800-180-3024. An autonomous institution of the Ministry of Health, the IPC sets standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India.

With inputs from PTI

