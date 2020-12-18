IFC invests Rs 220 cr in Biological E to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production

International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, on Thursday said it was providing a loan of up to $30 million (around Rs 220 crore) to pharma company Biological E.

The loan will support the pharmaceutical firm's expansion of low-priced, generic vaccines for routine immunisation of children and to boost capacity for manufacturing any future Covid-19 vaccine, it added.

An investment in one of India's top vaccine manufacturers will expand access to low-cost vaccines for children in developing countries and help increase the production of a Covid-19 vaccine when developed, a key step in saving lives and restarting economies, IFC said in a statement.

