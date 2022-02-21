India, Panacea Biotec to jointly develop betacoronavirus vaccines

Government of India and pharmaceutical firm Panacea Biotec in partnership with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced on Monday that it will develop vaccine candidates that could provide broad protection against SARS-COV-2 variants and other betacoronaviruses.

The coalition, which includes Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), announced the latest award under its S200m programme, launched in March 2021, to advance the development of vaccines that provide broad protection against SARS-Cov- 2 variants and other Betacoronaviruses'.

CEPI will provide funding of up to Rs 1.5 million to support the development of multi-epitope, nanoparticle-based vaccine candidates and advance the manufacturing process.

Through this research programme, THSTI and Panacea Biotec will design and select the lead antigen through proof-of-concept preclinical studies, and undertake initial clinical development through Phase 1/II studies as they seek to establish clinical proof of concept for novel vaccine candidates to provide broad protection against MERS, SARSCoV, SARS-COV-2 and its variants.

THSTI and Panacea Biotec are using a novel technology platform with highly immunogenic antigens. Data from preclinical studies indicate that the vaccine platform induces both humoral and cellular mediated immune responses. If the platform is proven to be successful, 'It could potentially be used to enable rapid development of vaccines against Disease X - unknown pathogens with pandemic potential that have yet to emerge, note CEPI in an official statement.

CEPI further added that it and its consortium partners are committed to enabling global equitable access to the vaccines developed through this partnership. Under the terms of the funding agreement, THST1 and Panacea Biotec have committed to achieving equitable access to the outputs of this project, in line with CEPI's Equitable Access Policy.

Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, explained that it is vital for global health security to invest now in research to develop vaccines that are broadly protective against variants of SARS-CoV -2 and other coronaviruses before they emerge.

"Indian scientists and industry have played a central role in the. global fight against COVID-19, so I am proud to work with our Indian partners THSTI, a leading research institution, and Panacea Biotec, a vaccine manufacturer with a proven track record of delivering WHO prequalified vaccines, to advance our mission to develop globally accessible vaccines with the potential to prevent the next pandemic," said Hatchett.

Prof Pramod Kumar Garg, Executive Director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, said, "We are excited to be awarded this prestigious grant from CEPl. We are looking forward for fruitful academia - industry collaboration with Panacea Biotec in bringing out a vaccine product for global public' health. We are hopeful that this collaborati.on will further enhance our capabilities to develop a robust platform and pipeline for development of products against other infectious diseases."

CEPI added that is accelerating its programme to develop broadly protective coronavirus vaccines-a core part of its $3.5 billion pandemic preparedness plan-in view of the continued threat posed by new SARS-COV-2 variants like Omicron. This partnership is the sixth to be announced under this programme, and more are expected to be announced shortly.

