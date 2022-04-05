Lupin inks licensing pact with Alvion to market drugs in Southeast Asia

Global pharma major, Lupin Limited on Tuesday announced to have entered into a licensing agreement with Alvion Pharmaceuticals to commercialise medicines for Cardiometabolic diseases in the Southeast Asia region.

Lupin said that it is committed to providing new affordable treatment options to healthcare providers and patients. By commercializing cardiometabolic drugs in the Southeast Asian region, Lupin will play a significant role in improving the quality of healthcare and access to medicines, the company said in a statement.

“Forming a long-term collaboration with Alvion to launch a range of therapies will allow Lupin to expand its footprint across Southeast Asia with quality cost effective alternatives for patients and the healthcare system. Both companies have a solid track record of developing and launching products and this agreement will further cement Lupin as a formidable pharmaceutical company in the region,” said Gabriel Georgy, Regional Head Southeast Asia, Lupin adding the company looks forward to expanding our partnership with Alvion over the coming years.

“Alvion is delighted to partner with Lupin for its important proprietaries and looks forward to launching the products in the Southeast Asia region. Being a leader in value-added medicines, Alvion shall support Lupin’s activities aiming to position both companies at the forefront for both molecules,” John Bouros, CEO, Alvion said.