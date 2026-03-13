Adani Group has capex plan of Rs 2 lakh crore annually for next five years: Karan Adani

Adani Group has a greenfield capex plan of Rs 2 lakh crore annually for the next five years, according to Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

“We will be moving from renewable capacity of 18 gigawatt (GW) to almost 50 GW by 2030. Port capacity will move from 600 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 1.2 billion MMTPA. Thermal capacity will move from roughly 17 GW to 35 GW by 2031. Airport capacity will jump from 100 million passengers to 200 million passengers by 2030,” Adani said at the India Today Conclave 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the ongoing war in West Asia and its impact on trade, Adani said that in the last four to five years there has been constant disruption in the global supply chain. “It started with Covid, then the Suez Canal got blocked, followed by the Russia-Ukraine war. There is always something or the other which is affecting the supply chain. From 2020 onwards, most countries have moved from globalization of the supply chain to regionalization of the supply chain,” said the Adani family scion. “Whenever these disruptions happen, they pinch a lot.”

Adani said India needs to look at alternate fuels such as coal, renewables, and nuclear energy to become self-reliant.

“Any commodity which is imported will get affected, crude oil or gas. We need to look at how to make our country self-reliant from an energy import perspective. We have to play our cards, what is right for us as a country. India has a lot of resources, whether it is coal or our own production of crude oil. We have to prioritise what is important, what the country needs, and where our strength is,” he said.

Advertisement

“We have come a long way in the transition to renewable energy. This transition will continue going forward. We see that batteries are going to become resilient. Nuclear has been opened for private players. These are the baskets that will help make us self-reliant in the energy space,” Adani said.

Adani said the ports-to-power conglomerate aspires to be the cheapest power generator and logistics provider.

When asked about the biggest misconception people have about the group, Adani said, “We have not communicated our story enough to people. That’s why the other narrative takes over. We have to do better in terms of putting out our story. We always believed in keeping our head down and not bothering about noise, but after a point it does become a problem. That strategy worked up to a certain point. Now it doesn’t work anymore. We have to keep communicating our story in terms of what we are doing.”

Advertisement

“If your intentions are clean, you should not worry about the noise. We know what our strengths are. At the end of the day, we are creating hard cash-generating assets. These are not valuation assets. We know our business. That gives us the confidence to keep going,” he said.

Adani said the group strongly believes in the India story. “We do believe that for India to achieve the dream that has been laid out by the government, infrastructure is the key foundation. If you don’t get your infrastructure right, none of your manufacturing can happen.”

Talking about his father, Gautam Adani, chairman of the group, Adani said his father is extremely hands-on. “He is available 24/7. He is accessible to everybody. That’s how he operates. He doesn’t keep a secretary. He does everything himself. I don’t know how he manages. He expects all of us to operate in the same way. You get to learn something new every day from him,” he added.

The group is also reviewing the way decision-making takes place at the company. “When we looked at whether we are doing all this the right way, one of the things we realised is that it was okay when we were smaller. But now, with the kind of growth that we are envisaging, it is going to be unsustainable for us to continue the way we are operating. When we look at ourselves in the mirror, we feel that we have become quite slow and heavy. Decisions have become slower. That’s why we are going through this transformation as an organisation. We are going to partner with multiple companies to help us with capex execution. Today we have a 10-layer organisation, we want to reduce it to six layers. The idea is to take decisions much faster,” Adani said.