Patanjali's Coronil row: FIR against Ramdev, Balkrishna, 4 others over coronavirus medicine claims

An FIR has been filed against yoga guru Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Acharya Balkrishna, and four others in Jaipur for allegedly putting the lives of lakhs of people at risk by claiming to have developed a COVID-19 cure.

The launch of Patanjali's 'Coronil' drug by yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday triggered a debate after which the AYUSH Ministry sought information on its clinical trial. The ministry has also banned the Haridwar-based company from advertising its anti-COVID drug.

The FIR was filed under various sections of the IPC including Section 420 (Cheating) in Jaipur's Jyoti Nagar Police Station against Ramdev, Balkrishna, scientist Anurag Varshney, National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) Chairman Balbir Singh Tomar and Director Anurag Tomar on Friday.

In addition to this, Rajasthan's Health Department has also served a notice to NIMS Hospital, Jaipur, seeking an explanation on the trials conducted on coronavirus patients.

The Rajasthan government has also clarified that Coronil would not be used as a medicine in the state without the permission of AYUSH ministry. The state government added that strict action would be taken against those who will sell Patanjali's Coronil drug.

Patanjali, during the launch of Coronil, claimed that its medicine can cure coronavirus within seven days. It said Coronil, taken along with other products developed by it, had shown a 100 per cent success rate in clinical trials on infected patients, except those on life support. Ramdev said the medicines have been developed by Patanjali Research Centre, Haridwar, in association with privately-owned NIMS, Jaipur.

The Uttarakhand government will also serve a notice to Patanjali Ayurved for launching a drug claiming to be a cure for COVID-19 when it had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster against cough and fever.

Patanjali could also face litigation in Bihar. A complaint has been filed against it in a Muzaffarpur court over its 'COVID-19 cure' claim. The court posted the matter for hearing on June 30.

