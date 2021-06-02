scorecardresearch
Russian vaccine CoviVac over 80% effective against COVID-19

The Chumakov Centre could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year

Russia's third vaccine against Covid-19, CoviVac, is more than 80% effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency cited the vaccine's developer as saying on Wednesday.

The Chumakov Centre could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, Interfax added.

