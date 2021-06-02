Russian vaccine CoviVac over 80% effective against COVID-19

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Russia's third vaccine against Covid-19, CoviVac, is more than 80% effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency cited the vaccine's developer as saying on Wednesday.
The Chumakov Centre could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, Interfax added.
Also read: COVID-19: India's Biological E to manufacture Providence Therapeutics' mRNA vaccine
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today