Sun Pharma arm gets relief from US court in patent infringement case

Sun Pharma on Wednesday said its arm DUSA Pharmaceuticals has received relief from a US court in a patent infringement case.

Massachusetts-based DUSA has been granted preliminary injunctive relief by a federal district court prohibiting defendants Biofrontera Inc, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, and Biofrontera AGf from using its confidential and proprietary trade secret information, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this year, DUSA, which is wholly-owned by Sun Pharma, filed a lawsuit against the Biofrontera defendants in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The lawsuit alleged trade secret misappropriation and patent infringement of DUSA's photodynamic therapy patents covering its product.

DUSA, in its amended complaint filed in July 2018, additionally alleged the Biofrontera defendants misappropriated confidential and trade secret information by obtaining confidential information from its former employees to sell and market defendants' own products.

ALSO READ: Sun Pharma fallout: Who should wake up first, the board or the whistleblower?

The lawsuit sought an assessment of both damages and injunctive relief against the Biofrontera defendants, Sun Pharma said.

The court's order prohibits Biofrontera from making use of or disseminating DUSA's sales and financial information, customer lists and customer target lists, training and marketing materials, standard operating procedures, technical information, and unpublished clinical data, and any derivations thereof, effective immediately, it added.

Sun Pharma shares Wednesday ended 2.23 per cent down at Rs 414 apiece on the BSE.