Aditya Birla Group bets big on metals: Hindalco to invest Rs 45,000 cr in next 3-4 yrs, announces KM Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday announced that Hindalco will be investing Rs 45,000 crore across the aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina businesses over the next three to four years to strengthen both upstream operations and next-generation high-precision engineered products.

Speaking at the Hindalco masterbrand event and the company's new logo launch, Birla highlighted key expansion plans, including the establishment of India’s first copper foil facility for EVs.

"In copper, the company is the second-largest producer of copper rods outside China and we are on track to surpass 1 million tonnes of refined copper production. Meanwhile, our alumina business has scaled from 3,000 tonnes to 3.7 million tonnes, placing us among the world’s top three players in specialty alumina," Birla said.

Hindalco Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is also investing Rs 2,000 crore to set up India's first large-scale copper and e-waste recycling facility near its Birla Copper unit in Pakhajan, Gujarat. The facility aims to produce 50,000 tonnes of low-carbon copper annually.

In Odisha, Hindalco has pioneered a 100MW renewable energy solution for aluminium smelting, integrating wind, solar, and pumped hydro storage to ensure stable round-the-clock energy supply. The company is also focussing in EV mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, semiconductors, and high-end electronics.



Another focus area of the company is defence and aerospace. Birla said that their partnership with India’s defence sector is to support in national security and self-reliance. These metals are used on land, in the air, and at sea —in armoured transport, aerospace, and marine applications.

The company is also developing hard alloy products for defence and working with ISRO on components for Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

Hindalco is a mini-conglomerate with 52 plants across 10 countries, producing a diverse portfolio of high-quality products.