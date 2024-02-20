EaseMyTrip, Jeewani Group partners with Radisson 150-room hotel in Ayodhya

EaseMyTrip, along with Jeewani Group, is partnering with Radisson Hotel for the development of a 150-room hotel in Ayodhya City.

The greenfield project Radisson Blu Hotel in Ayodhya is expected to open in 2027, located within two kilometers of Ram Mandir in the city.



Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and an investor in Jeewani Group, said, “We are excited to partner with the Radisson Hotel Group, to open their hotel in an esteemed destination, Ayodhya. This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing hospitality offerings in the city and providing exceptional experiences to travellers. By joining forces, we aim to set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry and create a landmark destination in Ayodhya.”

K B Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “Our decision to open another hotel in Ayodhya is greatly influenced by the robust guest demand and positive feedback that underscores the attractiveness of this holy city. Ayodhya stands strong as a promising market for Radisson Hotel Group, occupying a significant position in our expansion plans in 2024 and beyond.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with the Radisson Hotel Group for the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ayodhya. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide a world-class hospitality experience for guests visiting Ayodhya with a blend of our expertise in the region,” said, Dhruv Jeewani, Director, Jeewani Hospitality.